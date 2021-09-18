Commentary: Wrestling's Mick Foley enjoys new career

“It’s been a lot of fun and way too long away from seeing people,” said Foley, a four-time world champion and member of the WWE Hall of Fame. “I started doing some autograph signings and comic book conventions a couple of weeks ago, but there’s nothing like the rush of getting out there on stage and making people smile or laugh or, occasionally, cringe.”

They might cringe when hearing about the experience of winning the IWA King of the Deathmatch Tournament as “Cactus Jack” in Japan. That’s when he beat three opponents in bouts that included a barbed-wire bat, a barbed-wire board, a bed of nails and C4 explosives.

They might cringe if he shares the story about the time he lost most of his right ear during a match in Germany or endured 11 chair shots — most of them to the head — in a memorable match against The Rock. And it’s still tough to watch the Undertaker throw him off and through that 20-foot-high steel cage that was mentioned earlier.

But those moments were integral to his legacy, which Foley crafted around the creative side of entertainment. The violence required significance within the performance, and was something he was always willing to risk to assure his vision being presented in the right way.