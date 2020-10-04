 Skip to main content
College news: Grads, scholarships and merit
St. Olaf grads

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- The following local students graduated with the St. Olaf College Class of 2020:

  • Benny Goetting, Individual Major, Houston High School, child of Harvey and Greta Goetting
  • John Loepfe, Exercise Science, La Crescent High School, child of Thomas and Susan Loepfe

Western Technical College 

Western Technical College is pleased to announce the names of the Summer 2020 graduates.

  • Anna Gady of Houston: Emergency Medical Technician - Basic program
  • Tyler Hoskins of Rushford: Emergency Medical Technician - Basic program
  • Amy Jore of La Crescent: Accounting Assistant program
  • Ellie Kath of Brownsville: Nursing Assistant program
  • Nichole Kruger of Houston: Business Specialist program
  • Amanda Lenser of La Crescent: Leadership Development program
  • Sidney Olson of Caledonia: Emergency Medical Technician - Basic program
  • Ebony Shannon of Caledonia: Nursing Assistant program
  • Dakota Stampka of Houston: Robotic Welding & Fabrication Specialist program
  • Katelyn Stemper of Caledonia: Nursing Assistant program
  • Karissa Welscher of Eitzen: Paramedic Technician program

In total, 163 graduates received an associate's degree or technical diploma in the 2020 Summer Term.

UW-Stevens Point grads

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,100 graduates for the spring 2020 semester.

  • Carlena Yang, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Architecture, Summa Cum Laude, La Crescent, Minn.

Scholarships

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Four hundred eighty-one incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2020-21 academic year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria. .

  • Zach Todd, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship, La Crescent High School
