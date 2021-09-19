Chad Dull: Changing perspective

I always knew this was wrong, but we did not always get that message. I can tell you exactly when my view started to shift. It was during my first Christmas break home from college, and I was spending time one night with my high school friends. I was struggling through a psychology major and taking out student loans, which was what I believed you were supposed to do.

That night I sat and talked with my friend Shawn, who had gone to a short-term welding program and six months later was welding bridges and making as much as my parents made. He was 19 at the time. Now, not everything is about money, but at age 19, money got my attention. I wondered if he had a head start but maybe I would come out ahead down the road because of the choices I was making.

A couple of years ago we talked at our 30th class reunion. I had worked my way to my current position in academics, and I was proud of what I had done. Shawn had built on his welding certificate, gone on to earn several other professional certifications, and built his own business. I did not ask him how much money he was earning, but I am sure he was doing well. What struck me is that we both were happy — and that was the point.