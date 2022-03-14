 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota hosts diaper drive

Diaper Drive-poster (Facebook Post)

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is hosting a diaper drive during March for families in need across Southern Minnesota.

We are in need of:

Diapers (size 1-6)

Wipes

Baby Lotion

Baby wash and shampoo

The drive will run all month of March. Donations are collected at Catholic Charities’ local offices and community locations including Midtown Foods or Catholic Charities office in Winona.

For a fill list of collection sites, visit our website at https://www.ccsomn.org/catholic-charities-diaper-drive-march-1-31-2022/

