Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota hosta diaper drive

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is hosting a diaper drive during March for families in need across Southern Minnesota.
The drive will run all month of March. Donations are collected at Catholic Charities’ local offices and community locations including Midtown Foods or Catholic Charities office in Winona.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
