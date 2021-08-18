Cardinal Burke in 'serious, but stable condition' while on ventilator with COVID-19

Cardinal Raymond Burke is in "serious, but stable condition" as he is hospitalized with COVID-19, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe announced.

Burke, who is the former bishop to the Diocese of La Crosse, is currently sedated and on a ventilator while he battles the virus, the announcement stated.

"His family, who with a team of doctors is responsible for all medical decisions while the Cardinal remains sedated and on a medical ventilator, has great confidence in the care he is receiving," the Shrine said.

A vocal skeptic of the COVID-19 vaccine, Burke announced in an Aug. 10 tweet that he had contracted the virus. On Aug. 14, another tweet revealed that he was hospitalized and being assisted by a ventilator.

It has not been revealed whether Burke received the vaccine or not.

Burke lives in Rome where he has held high-ranking roles in the Vatican in recent years, but he became ill while visiting Wisconsin. The Shrine stated the family does not plan to disclose where Burke is hospitalized.

