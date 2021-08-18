Cardinal Burke in 'serious, but stable condition' while on ventilator with COVID-19

Cardinal Raymond Burke is in "serious, but stable condition" as he is hospitalized with COVID-19, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe announced.
Burke, who is the former bishop to the Diocese of La Crosse, is currently sedated and on a ventilator while he battles the virus, the announcement stated.
"His family, who with a team of doctors is responsible for all medical decisions while the Cardinal remains sedated and on a medical ventilator, has great confidence in the care he is receiving," the Shrine said.
A vocal skeptic of the COVID-19 vaccine, Burke announced in an Aug. 10 tweet that he had contracted the virus. On Aug. 14, another tweet revealed that he was hospitalized and being assisted by a ventilator.
It has not been revealed whether Burke received the vaccine or not.
Burke lives in Rome where he has held high-ranking roles in the Vatican in recent years, but he became ill while visiting Wisconsin. The Shrine stated the family does not plan to disclose where Burke is hospitalized.
Burke was bishop in La Crosse between 1995-2004, where he spearheaded the development of the Shrine, which he still visits on pilgrimages often. The Shrine has been tapped to handle all communications of Burke's condition, and updates will also be posted to Burke's social media.
"Only updates of significant changes in His Eminence's condition be posted on the authorized platforms. In humility, we understand that it is not necessary for us to know every detail of the Cardinal's treatment," the Shrine said.
"Though his family realizes that the Cardinal 'belongs' to the Church, they also ask that we respect his privacy. The period of hospitalization, and for now isolation because of the COVID virus, may be prolonged as His Eminence's body fights the infection and recovers strength. For the time being, the sedation assists his own peace and rest," it said.
The Shrine said that Burke's family has appreciated the prayers and outreach the public has offered, but has asked that they not be contacted. Burke has received the Sacraments — a type of blessing — from nearby priests.
Burke has been a controversial figure, most recently throughout the pandemic, critical of social distancing and vaccines, using phrases such as the "Wuhan Virus" and pushing conspiracy theories about microchips in the vaccine.
He has also clashed in recent years with Pope Francis, who removed Burke, a conservative, from his role as the Vatican's chief justice and other appointments.