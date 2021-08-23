Campus Connection: Taking the long way to graduation yielded personal growth, valuable insights for MSC Southeast student

In the midst of all this, his father died, following an 11-year battle with three bouts of cancer. Chase retreated to his bedroom, gripped by severe depression.

“I hid my feelings and didn’t really tell anyone about it,” he said. “I didn’t talk to anyone — I just wanted to be by myself.”

Stripped of his identity as an athlete and grieving the loss of his father, it took a long time to heal.

“I was thinking that I would give up on going to school altogether, but my mom encouraged me to apply for college. She walked me through the whole process.”

By that time, Chase’s mother was teaching medical coding at the nearby technical college in Wisconsin Rapids. Chase enrolled there for fall semester, while his best friend went further away for higher education — to Winona State University.

Visiting him, Chase made many friends in the Winona area. He transferred to Minnesota State College Southeast for spring semester, then enrolled at the university for a couple of years before ultimately returning to MSC Southeast.