Campus Connection: Student research helps to break new ground

Not only has the research allowed the students time out in the field, it gives them a chance to dive into areas of science that interest them.

“I eventually want to become an ornithologist, someone who studies birds, so having an opportunity like that is exciting for me,” said Ally Niedospial, the student who is grateful to study birds in this project.

Now, as a new semester begins, the students will go to work analyzing data and seeing if the hypotheses they developed hold.

Performing research in a less observed area of science can come with its headaches, but the students working with Pauli said the unknown is part of what sparked their interest in the project.

“I’m excited to see what we find because when you look for this kind of research on the internet, there is slim to none,” said Julia VanWatermeulen, one of the students working on the project.

With the students now returning to their data, Pauli says he can see the student’s enthusiasm about the research.

“There’s definitely an excitement of seeing what data they have, as well as breaking new ground in a field of study where there are not that many people actively doing research,” he said.