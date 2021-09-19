Campus Connection: Student research helps to break new ground

Five Saint Mary’s University seniors are currently laying the tracks for research in a newer, lesser-known area of ecological study.
The students, along with assistant professor of biology Ben Pauli, Ph.D., are working to find out how train noises could affect animals in the area.
Extensive research has been done to find how roads and highways can harm animals. However, Pauli says little research exists about the effects of trains.
“There are roads essentially everywhere, but there are lots of railroads as well. So, does the scientific community have less of an understanding of how railroads affect wildlife?” Pauli said. “We suspect (railways) may have some of the same effects roads have on wildlife but we don’t really know.”
Earlier this summer, Pauli and the five students spent two weeks collecting data in the bluffs near campus.
To gauge whether train noises have an impact on wildlife, Pauli and the students set up two test areas on the trails behind campus. In one area, speakers were placed to play train sounds at different times throughout the day, while another area was kept completely silent.
Using an assortment of different tools and techniques, the students gathered data to see how the activity and habits of animals differ between the two locations. Each student was tasked with tracking a different variety of animal, including mice and small mammals, squirrels, mid-sized carnivores, bats and birds.
Not only has the research allowed the students time out in the field, it gives them a chance to dive into areas of science that interest them.
“I eventually want to become an ornithologist, someone who studies birds, so having an opportunity like that is exciting for me,” said Ally Niedospial, the student who is grateful to study birds in this project.
Now, as a new semester begins, the students will go to work analyzing data and seeing if the hypotheses they developed hold.
Performing research in a less observed area of science can come with its headaches, but the students working with Pauli said the unknown is part of what sparked their interest in the project.
“I’m excited to see what we find because when you look for this kind of research on the internet, there is slim to none,” said Julia VanWatermeulen, one of the students working on the project.
With the students now returning to their data, Pauli says he can see the student’s enthusiasm about the research.
“There’s definitely an excitement of seeing what data they have, as well as breaking new ground in a field of study where there are not that many people actively doing research,” he said.
With students studying the data throughout the academic year, Pauli expects results from the research next spring, with the hope of those results being published in a scientific journal.
Published or not, the students know their work could lead to solutions that might help mitigate the harmful effects of human interaction with wildlife, especially when it comes to secondary effects like noise pollution.
“When people think about the effects of railroads on ecosystems and wildlife, they think of ecosystem fragmentation or railroad collisions, usually not the noise. I really hope we can find some compelling data to show whether railroad noise affects wildlife,” said Rose Kraus, a Saint Mary’s senior biology student.
And for Pauli, this is the most important part of the research.
“I believe it’s our duty and our responsibility to take care of the natural world as best we can,” he said. “We can’t do that if we don’t understand the types of impact that we’re having.”
