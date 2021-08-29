Campus Connection: Mother and daughter together at St. Mary's

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It wasn’t until a few months ago that I was looking at doing a master’s program, so I began looking at other universities, and SMU wasn’t even on my radar until I saw they had the HR program,” she said. “After I was going through the process, I’m like, ‘Wow, this could actually happen.’ And Sam wasn’t a part of that process, but I hope she’s excited for it.”

Samantha replied, “I am.”

While the two won’t be sharing a campus or a classroom, they do plan to share resources and their experiences. Sonya said helping her daughter with the application process made it easy when it was her turn to apply to school. Samantha has also helped show her mom some of the technology they will be using this fall.

“I don’t want to be a helicopter parent ever, but if we end up having to have some of the same resources … I can rely on her for some assistance as well,” Sonya said.

Samantha and Sonya see sharing the same school as a way to stay connected after Samantha moves to Winona.

“I will be able to be in more contact with her, and I feel like I won’t come home a lot, but I’ll come home to help her out and have her help me,” Samantha said.