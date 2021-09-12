Campus Connection: Helping create a culture of caring at Minnesota State College Southeast

But she doesn’t regard her role as providing the only possible solution to each problem. Rather, she helps students find the resources they need to solve their own problems.

“For example, I had a student who was trying to take an online class using just a cell phone. The college can provide lending laptops and hot spots,” Kate said. “Another student couldn’t come in for tutoring because of a conflict with work hours; we have access to online tutoring 24/7.”

She has been asked for help with everything from doing taxes to math anxiety. “I can’t give tax advice, but I can give them a referral to someone who can. And we have one-on-one tutoring to help our students succeed in all of their classes.”

Xander Auman, a second-year Liberal Arts and Sciences major, said, “Kate has helped me with any problem I’ve had where I didn’t know where to start. If she couldn’t help me with the problem, she made sure I got in touch with someone who could.”

For Kate Parsi, the bottom line is simple. “Everyone just needs to know what they need to do to reach their end goal,” she said. “Mentors in my life have opened my eyes, and I love to be that person for somebody.”