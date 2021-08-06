Caledonia to receive $1.28 million drinking water grant

Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) celebrated the selection of the city of Caledonia for a $1.28 million grant from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to improve the city’s drinking water infrastructure.

The grant will allow Caledonia to move forward on the construction of Wellhouse No. 8, associated wellhead improvements, a water main, and the installation of a natural gas generator. The 20-year PFA loan will save local taxpayers almost $12,000 in interest compared to market-rate alternatives.

“This PFA grant is fantastic news for the community of Caledonia,” said Miller. “I know how hard local leaders have been working to make this a reality. I could not be happier for Mayor DeWayne Schroeder, City Administrator Adam Swann, members of the city council, city staff, and all residents of Caledonia.”

The Minnesota PFA provides financing and technical assistance to help communities build and maintain infrastructure that protects public health and the environment and promotes economic growth. Since 1990, the PFA has financed more than 1300 public infrastructure projects, in almost 600 communities throughout Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0