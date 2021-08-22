Brian Schmisek: Saint Mary's: Building a future together

Students, businesses and society in general are calling on universities to innovate, change and go beyond traditional educational approaches.

For all of us in higher education, this is our charge and, frankly, our lifeline as business as usual could mean going out of business. The axiom that every challenge presents an opportunity is the promising view we at Saint Mary’s are taking.

As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” We agree, yet we know education must be delivered in new ways to meet the needs of students and employers.

Online

Saint Mary’s has long been a leader in online education for our graduate and professional students, and the pandemic spurred us to expand and grow to meet the needs of our students at all levels.

Our president, Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., made a sound investment in this area by offering stipends to faculty members who completed an advanced online teaching certification through our Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching. Last year, 119 Saint Mary’s instructors completed the course, and more faculty are currently enrolled.