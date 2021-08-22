Brian Schmisek: Saint Mary's: Building a future together

Students, businesses and society in general are calling on universities to innovate, change and go beyond traditional educational approaches.
For all of us in higher education, this is our charge and, frankly, our lifeline as business as usual could mean going out of business. The axiom that every challenge presents an opportunity is the promising view we at Saint Mary’s are taking.
As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” We agree, yet we know education must be delivered in new ways to meet the needs of students and employers.
Online
Saint Mary’s has long been a leader in online education for our graduate and professional students, and the pandemic spurred us to expand and grow to meet the needs of our students at all levels.
Our president, Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., made a sound investment in this area by offering stipends to faculty members who completed an advanced online teaching certification through our Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching. Last year, 119 Saint Mary’s instructors completed the course, and more faculty are currently enrolled.
While still teaching most undergrad students in Winona face to face, we know the desire for online learning will continue to grow among this population, as well as our adult learners, and we are ready to meet the need. In a recent survey published by Bay View Analytics, 73% of undergraduate students who responded said they would take courses that are fully online even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strong partnerships
Earlier this year, Saint Mary’s and Viterbo University signed a partnership agreement that provides flexibility and increased academic offerings for students at both schools. It is a natural extension as we both serve students seeking an excellent education rooted in our shared Catholic identity, and our mission of leadership and service to others.
Our students are also benefiting from a collaboration between Saint Mary’s and Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences for its Physician Assistant program. Through this program, students are placed on a five-year track to work for the Mayo Clinic Health System as a PA. This collaboration benefits Mayo Clinic, Saint Mary’s and, most importantly, students seeking a career in health care.
Making education accessible
The First Generation Initiative was established in 2010; this mission-inspired program goes beyond college access and valuable scholarship support and focuses on college readiness and retention in order to help first-generation students successfully complete a college education.
Experiential learning
Through our co-op program, students receive real-world experience from Winona businesses, a competitive advantage as they look to start their careers. The program also benefits employers by providing them a funnel of students with strong work ethics and fresh ideas, as well as potential employees.
New business pathways
Saint Mary’s has introduced more than 20 graduate certificate programs called “Accelerators.” As the name indicates, these courses (many online), are designed to advance a career and help students meet personal and professional goals. Students can take a single certificate or stack several on their way to a graduate degree.
Building a future together
Working with employers and the community, Saint Mary’s is filled with hope and optimism as we focus on the best ways to deliver an accessible, affordable, and career-enhancing education to all students we serve. Creatively delivering an excellent education to meet today’s needs is good for students, employers, and the community.
Brian Schmisek, Ph.D., is provost and dean of faculties at Saint Mary’s University.