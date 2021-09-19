Auto Racing: Chippewa Falls 13-year old turning heads on local dirt tracks

“Instantly he was a natural,” Todd said.

At the age of 11, Kaden moved into the adult class of go kart racing before making the move out of karts into the Midwest Modified cars beginning in 2021. Kaden took some early laps around Eagle Valley Speedway to get familiar with the car and quickly found a comfort zone. It would be at the Jim Falls race track where Blaeser would find his first significant success when he earned a victory in the Midwest Modified feature as a part of the 7th Annual Southworth Chevrolet—Tim’s Automotive Machine Midwest Mod Special event on June 4.

“I knew I had a good shot at it going into it because the week before for two weeks Eagle Valley didn’t have races and we went to other tracks and I was really fast, really competitive,” Kaden said of his first win. “Then we got there and I won my heat and I’m like ‘OK, I really think I’ve got a shot at this now’ and then I redrew pole and I started up front and felt like I’ve even got a bigger shot now.

“I saw that white flag and I thought, I’ve got this, but it also scared me because I didn’t know if someone was right there, and then I won.”