At AARP tele-town, Klobuchar highlights need for Medicare to negotiate drug prices

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joined AARP Minnesota for a tele-town hall Monday on the urgent need to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. More than 16,500 Minnesota seniors joined the tele-town hall.

A leader in the fight to lower prescription drug costs, Klobuchar highlighted the importance of passing legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices in the upcoming reconciliation package.

“Too many Americans are crushed by the weight of the current system. You feel it when the price of your prescription doubles, when you have to choose between refilling your meds or paying an electric bill, when you stretch your supply but skipping doses and rationing pills,” Klobuchar said.

“The solution is to allow for the negotiation by Medicare – the government representing the 46 million seniors – so it will help both seniors and tax-payers...This is our moment to get this done.”

In March, Klobuchar introduced the Empowering Medicare Seniors to Negotiate Drug Prices Act, which would allow Medicare to negotiate the best price of prescription drugs for seniors enrolled in Medicare Part D. It now has 33 cosponsors.

