“9/11 Day of Remembrance” Ceremony planned for Minnesota Capitol grounds

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, and the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with an event open to the public on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds September 11.

The “9/11 Day of Remembrance” will feature participation in the national Tolling of the Bells, a reading of names of those killed on 9/11/01 and in-action during the Global War on Terrorism, along with a commemorative ceremony at 9 a.m. to include aircraft flyovers, guest speakers, musical performances, and military honors.

Speakers will include Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke, Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson and Mariah Jacobson, daughter of Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett.

Other elements of the day will include a documentary screening of Resolute: MN Stories of 9/11 & the War and museum display, Veteran support and discussions groups, live music, connection opportunities, children’s activities and more.

This event is free and open to the public. Check the MDVA events page for the detailed event schedule. To learn more visit www.minnesotaveteran.org/911.