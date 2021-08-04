 Skip to main content
3 Minnesota health organizations issue statement on mask use in schools
3 Minnesota health organizations issue statement on mask use in schools

The following statement on mask use in schools was issued today by Minnesota Medical Association President Marilyn Peitso, MD, Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians President Deborah Dittberner, MD, and Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics President Sheldon Berkowitz, MD, FAAP:

“In anticipation of the upcoming school year, the Minnesota Medical Association (MMA), together with the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians, and the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, strongly support recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health guidance that urges all students, teachers, staff, and visitors in K-12 school buildings to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status in order to protect those who cannot yet be vaccinated or who remain at higher risk because of immune-compromised status or other conditions.

"The MMA, MAFP, and MN-AAP urge all Minnesota school districts and private school leaders to adopt requirements consistent with this informed public health guidance and to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

