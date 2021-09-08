24th Elvis Explosion set for La Crosse

Elvis tribute artists dress the part, singing the songs related to the costume they wear. Aron plans to perform numbers during Presley’s jumpsuit period. He prefers the style of jumpsuit sporting embroidery rather than the rhinestones and other bling.

“The embroidered jumpsuits aren’t as heavy,” said Aron. “When you’re dancing on stage, it can get to be a workout.”

Aron performs throughout the U.S. as well as other parts of the world, including Canada and Europe. He was influenced to get into the entertainment business by his parents who were in a band in Chicago.

“My father did some Elvis impersonations and other artists,” said Aron.

Aron also will do a Ray Orbison impersonation during the Explosion’s Great Pretenders tribute Sunday afternoon.

Tim E. Hendry will return to the Explosion. The three-time winner also dons jumpsuits reminiscent of the music icon. The Canadian now lives in Knoxville, Tenn., where he performs at Steven Best's Smoky Mountain Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., helping audiences remember the late star.

“Elvis had something no one else had,” said Hendry. “My father says he was like a shooting star. He was here and then he was gone.”