UW-La Crosse sets social justice activities next week

Speakers will address a variety of issues during the fifth annual Social Justice Week at UW-La Crosse.
“Spaces, Places and People: The Urgency of Intersectional Environmentalism, Unified Communities and Mutual Networks” will run Monday-Thursday, April 4-7, in the university’s Student Union and Centennial Hall.
Events include “Lunch and Learn” presentations, panel sessions and keynote addresses. All will focus on social justice research, teaching and advocacy.
Keynote speakers, all in the Student Union from 7-8:30 p.m., include:
- Monday, April 4: “Pushing the Ladder: Liberating Ourselves, Environmental (In)Justice, Activism, and Joy” by Adam Mauer and Jose Rubio-Zepeda, Room 120
- Tuesday, April 5: “Defending Water, Defending Life" by Al Gedicks, Room 120
- Wednesday, April 6: “… and Justice for all? Envisioning Intersectional Environmental Justice in Urban America” by Lacee Satcher, Room 3314
All events are free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the Cleary Center parking lot, C-12 for the evening presentations. Some will also be shown online.
Find the complete list of topics and speakers at: https://www.uwlax.edu/diversity-inclusion/social-justice/social-justice-week/2022/
