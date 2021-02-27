WATCH NOW: WIAA state girls basketball--Onalaska fights but falls in Division 2 semifinal

“I think our defense in the second half was pretty solid.”

That was particularly true when it came to defending Gamoke, who made 4 of 7 shots in the first half and missed all four she attempted in the second. The senior point guard’s main focus was getting the ball up the floor, and that didn’t lead to many easy scoring opportunities after accomplishing that.

“She takes double the amount of shots as any other person on that team, and what I saw on film was that, when push comes to shove, all plays are run through her,” Rohde said of Gamoke. “We put Georgia Gregoire on her as well as Trista Fayta and everyone else in gap help.

“We are a switching team and if anybody else was on her, we wanted a hand up on her. We wanted to keep applying pressure and make sure everyone else was in the gap if she tried to take it to the basket.”

The Tritons scored 30 points off turnovers and 17 on second-chance opportunities to follow up that defensive effort with offensive consistency. The put backs were as important as anything as Notre Dame built its early lead.

Gregoire had five of those offensive boards, and Sammy Opichka, who had 12 points, added three.