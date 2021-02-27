WATCH NOW: WIAA state girls basketball--Onalaska fights but falls in Division 2 semifinal

The full-court pressure was everything the Onalaska High School girls basketball team expected Saturday morning.
Green Bay Notre Dame’s height was, too.
The Hilltoppers fully understood that they’d have their hands full in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at the La Crosse Center, but that didn’t stop them from making a couple of runs at the Tritons.
Notre Dame, however, used the aforementioned advantages to easily shake off those bursts, capture a 64-32 victory and advance to the championship game Saturday evening.
“You almost have to play a perfect game (against the Tritons),” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. “I don’t think we played real poorly to be honest with you.
“That’s just a team that’s probably on a level higher than we are right now.”
Onalaska (17-4) was flustered by the anticipated pressure early in the game, and the Tritons took full advantage in building a 21-5 lead midway through the first half. They forced turnovers and converted rebounds into points as the Hilltoppers tried to get comfortable.
Onalaska didn’t get its first basket out of running offense until Emma Breidenbach’s 3-pointer made it 21-8 on a 3-pinter with 8 minutes, 50 seconds left in the half. The Hilltoppers’ first two baskets came with long passes over the top of the press.
“I thought our girls came out with a lot of energy, and we got out to a quick start against Onalaska,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said.
A better final eight minutes of the half built Onalaska’s confidence as it played in its second state tournament.
Senior Olivia Gamoke’s basket off a pass from Devyn Schmelinig had the Hilltoppers within 23-16 in the first half, and Gamoke’s jump shot in the lane made it 31-20 at halftime.
“I think the momentum going to the second half was definitely toward us,” said Gamoke, who was held to 10 points — half of her per-game average — on 4-for-11 shooting. “I think we came into the second half, even though we were losing, thinking we still had a chance.”
Junior Devyn Schmeling kept that hope alive by scoring twice in the first 1:10 of the half. Her shot from the baseline cut the deficit to nine, and her two free throws did again at 33-24.
But the turnovers and inability to keep the Tritons away from offensive rebounds foiled Onalaska’s chances to hang with Notre Dame (27-1), which scored 10 straight points after Schmeling’s free throws, then answered another Schmeling basket with 12 straight.
“There were some ups and downs in the first half where they went on some runs, and we went on some runs,” Rohde said. “I think in the second half we came out and just kind of shut them down defensively.
“I think our defense in the second half was pretty solid.”
That was particularly true when it came to defending Gamoke, who made 4 of 7 shots in the first half and missed all four she attempted in the second. The senior point guard’s main focus was getting the ball up the floor, and that didn’t lead to many easy scoring opportunities after accomplishing that.
“She takes double the amount of shots as any other person on that team, and what I saw on film was that, when push comes to shove, all plays are run through her,” Rohde said of Gamoke. “We put Georgia Gregoire on her as well as Trista Fayta and everyone else in gap help.
“We are a switching team and if anybody else was on her, we wanted a hand up on her. We wanted to keep applying pressure and make sure everyone else was in the gap if she tried to take it to the basket.”
The Tritons scored 30 points off turnovers and 17 on second-chance opportunities to follow up that defensive effort with offensive consistency. The put backs were as important as anything as Notre Dame built its early lead.
Gregoire had five of those offensive boards, and Sammy Opichka, who had 12 points, added three.
“I felt like we handled the pressure pretty well, but we did turn it over a little bit because they are so good at it,” Shane Schmeling said. “We made them shoot jump shots the whole game, (and) that was our game plan, but they got on the glass a little better than we did.”