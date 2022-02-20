Kay Qualley: Working together on the WinLaC Watershed

In response to the February 9 Winona Daily News article entitled, “WinLaC Watershed Project Administration Moved Away from Winona County”:

In Winona County, the WinLaC Watershed covers the northern two-thirds of the county (roughly north of I-90). State funding sources can use defined watershed boundaries for various projects, especially if the projects are related to natural resources that do not follow political boundaries. Why is this important? The State agency, the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) funds programs which assist landowners and local governments in improving quality of lakes and streams through cost share opportunities and assistance with water management plans.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency memo regarding a chloride-monitoring grant that was under discussion at the Feb. 8 Winona County Board meeting is not to be confused with the overall WinLaC One Watershed One Plan Partnership, funded through BWSR, or with the WinLac Planning Grant which continues to be coordinated by Winona County staff.

The particular grant agreement referenced in the February 9 article involved a chloride sampling project funded through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that is one part of many subgrants or projects that might occur in the watershed to add baseline information for decision-makers in the future. It was transferred to another partner, that of the Wabasha Soil and Water Conservation District, for execution of the sampling work.

Winona County Board did approve their participation in the WinLaC 1W1P Partnership along with nine other local governments, including Wabasha, Olmsted and Houston counties. This Partnership is currently working on developing a comprehensive watershed plan for the WinLaC Watershed. More can be learned by visiting the WinLaC Partnership website (https:bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P).

Kay Qualley

Winona County Planning & Environmental Services Director

