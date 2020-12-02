Jerome Christenson: The joy of negativity

Fortunately, we are members of species that seeks to eat every day, and as appetites were anticipated to be as keen Sunday as on the fourth Thursday, the bird was kept cold and the meal rescheduled. Thanks, we agreed, were appropriately given at any time.

So we gathered. Not the traditional houseful of family, but just three of us, long since accepting that if the virus were to strike, like the Musketeers, it would be “all for one, one for all.” The spread, of course, was bountiful — if the bird were equally divided we faced down a daunting five pounds of turkey apiece, flanked by potatoes, stuffing and the obligatory green beans and mushroom soup. We were just working our way through the pumpkin pie and whipped cream when a “ka-ding” from my phone announced the receipt of a text message and photo.

When you’re 3, the whole world is new … and wonderful. Her eyes glittered with excitement and anticipation at the first lit candle in the first Advent wreath she is likely to remember years and decades to come. Captured and shared in a photo, the joy of an old tradition passed to a new generation.

There was no wreath nor candle on our table — just an abundance of leftovers and the detritus of a meal well enjoyed. Still, the confluence of holidays in my kitchen couldn’t have been more appropriate — especially this year.