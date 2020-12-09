Jerome Christenson: On earth or in the cloud

So for years now I’ve gone about my business with this silicon confessional strapped to my wrist, attuned to it’s electronic admonitions and awards.

I was reaching the point on my path where I anticipated the reassuring buzz and vibration that signaled I’d done my daily bit for good health when I realized that all that surrounded my left wrist was shirt cuff and jacket sleeve. It literally stopped me in my tracks. I looked back at the two-thirds completed circumnavigation of the lake with the forlorn sinking sense that, without that micro-computer strapped to my wrist, none of those steps – and none of the steps between that spot on the shore and the dresser in my bedroom – were going to “count.”

It’s an embarrassing admission to say that I had to pause and actually think it through, reason it out to assure myself that I would reap the benefits of an hour’s exercise even if it went uncharted – that, yes, I really did go for a walk even if there is no digital record attesting to it.

Even so, when I got home and slapped that motion sensor back on my wrist I did feel a certain sense of reality returning.