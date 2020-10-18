Frank Bures: Herd immunity updated for COVID-19

Vaccination remains the primary mode of creating HI. It is much safer than letting a natural infection like COVID-19 run rampant through the “herd” to produce unneeded deaths and great economic and social devastation. The word immune has an interesting derivation, coming from the Latin immunis, which means free from public service. Munus, Latin, is a duty, tax, or burden. By extension it has come to mean exempt from or protected against things that are a burden or harmful.

In a population or herd where a large number of individuals are immune, chains of infection are likely to be disrupted or stopped. Measles prevention via vaccine has been a primary example, along with so many other evil, disabling, or deadly infections like diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, mumps, etc. The theory derived from these observations holds that a certain threshold of immunity in the herd must be achieved to reach group immunity. What percent necessary may vary 60 to 90% by disease.

Another example of HI from vaccination is chickenpox. That vaccine was introduced in U.S. in 1995. In the following years the death rate from chickenpox (yes, chickenpox can kill) dropped by as much as 97%. Even though the vaccination cannot be given to infants, their death rate between 2004 and 2007 was zero, nada, none, zip, thanks to HI.