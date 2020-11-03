Brad Pfaff claims victory in close Senate District 32 race

Democrat Brad Pfaff has won Wisconsin state Senate District 32 with just under 600 votes, after a final precinct reported tallies early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the final reporting, Pfaff declared victory on social media.

"Today is a new day, and I'm eager to bring together families and communities so we can refocus on our shared values and overcome the challenges facing our state," Pfaff said in a statement, saying he was honored by the support and ready to work on the pandemic, health care, schools and the economy.

The race for the seat shifted throughout the night and into Wednesday morning, with Pfaff originally trailing but slowly gaining more ground as the night went on, and in the final hours, awaiting a small number of final tallies from counties.

Here are the final tallies:

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 48,853 votes

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 48,264 votes

About the race

The District 32 seat has been vacant since the spring, after former Sen. Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse announced she would not be seeking re-election and would end her term early.