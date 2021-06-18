Commissioners dig into CFP expansion; Pac-12 pushes autobids

ROSEMONT, Ill. — College Football Playoff expansion took another step forward Friday as the full group of commissioners who manage the postseason system wrapped up two days of digging into a plan for a 12-team format that would revamp the national championship.

The first debate about what the final version of a new playoff will look like has emerged: The Pac-12 is pushing for each Power Five conference to receive an automatic berth.

Expect at lot more negotiating to come.

“This is the beginning of a long, ongoing process,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said as he departed Big Ten headquarters in suburban Chicago. “It’s going to be months before we come to any closure on any of this.”

There is no announced timeline and the earliest expansion would be possible is 2023 if there are no big snags. Change could be as far out as the 2026 season after the current media rights contract with ESPN expires. The proposal put forth by a subcommittee that included Bowlsby does not address when a new format could be implemented.