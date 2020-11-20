Commentary: Kim Ng: A win for MLB — and the rest of us

Having discussions about race and equality with your children may be hard, but weaving it in with something they care about (for my kids, it’s sports) makes the conversation easier and more relevant.

I am certain they told me this story because they knew it would be important to me, but I’m hoping they took interest in the news because it’s also important to them. I like to believe that some of the discussions we have had over the years have left an impression on their developing minds, and they realize this is relevant to them.

“Whether or not you are aware of this yet,” I told them, “she is breaking barriers for you.”

Representation matters, I said to my boys, who dream of having careers in any aspect of sports, whether it be playing, coaching or analyzing the game. Kim Ng is paving the way for all children as well as for individuals from different races, ethnicities, genders and ages who differ from the current makeup of sports leadership. Whether it’s to lead a baseball team’s organization or to lead the country, reflecting the diverse composition of our nation is important.