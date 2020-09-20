Comfortable with process

After spending nine weeks in California getting ready for an NBA Draft with no set date, Daniel Oturu returned home to Minnesota recently with a better idea of what the process is moving forward.

It’s only a matter of time before the 6-foot-10 Woodbury product becomes the first Gophers player drafted since Kris Humphries in 2004.

As he drilled jump shots from long distance Friday at his old gymnasium at Cretin Derham-Hall, Oturu’s face lit up when mentioning he now knows draft day is officially Nov. 18.

“Definitely think I’m a first-round pick,” Oturu said. “I just need to continue to work hard and to prove it. That’s one goal, but my mindset is to play in this league for multiple, multiple years.”

All indications from Oturu’s agent Kevin Bradbury is that his client has been acing the interview process with NBA teams since the process started Aug. 19 with the Chicago Bulls. In the last month, he’s also talked with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.