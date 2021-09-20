Column: No Tiger, No Phil. And maybe a US Ryder Cup win

Tiger Woods won’t be at Whistling Straits this week, for obvious reasons. Phil Mickelson will, but for the first time since 1995, he won’t hit a shot in the Ryder Cup.

The storyline in the Ryder Cup hasn’t changed, but the marquee players have — at least when it comes to the beleaguered U.S. team. Woods is still mending from a car accident, while Mickelson will end a streak of 12 straight Ryder Cups as a player to be a non-playing assistant captain for a team tasked with wrestling the cup back from Europe.

That may prove a bit of a disappointment for the tens of thousands who will swarm the rugged course on the edge of Lake Michigan to scream for the home team. The mere sight of Woods or Mickelson near a tee box is usually cause for wild celebration, especially as the day grows long and the alcohol flows.

Look a little closer, though, and it may not be such a bad thing for a U.S. team trying desperately to regain the cup on home soil. Because as talented as Woods and Mickelson are, they’ve been — for the most part — flops when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

No, they’re not entirely responsible for the Americans losing nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups and four of the last five. But as the leaders of many of those teams, they didn’t contribute much to them, either.