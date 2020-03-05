Column: Fear of unknown looms in sports as virus spreads

And in Las Vegas, where five conference basketball tournaments will be played over the next week, officials on Thursday announced the first presumptive case of the virus.

Nobody knows just how much the coronavirus will spread. Nobody knows how much it will disrupt American sports or American society.

Recent events in affected areas around the world, though, suggest it won’t be good. An ominous pattern is developing that threatens sports — at least temporarily — as we know them now.

In Italy, all sports events will take place without fans for at least the next month as officials scramble to contain the virus from spreading. Sports competitions and pre-Olympic events have been canceled in Japan, even as organizers vow the Summer Olympics will go on as planned in July. In England, pre-game handshakes between Premier League players have been banned, and there are suggestions some future matches may end up being played without fans.

Even players in the Italy-South Korea Davis Cup qualifier this weekend will have to adjust. They will handle their own towels, so the ball kids don’t have to touch their sweat.

Suddenly, the hypothetical doesn’t seem so hypothetical anymore. Sports draw crowds, and crowds are the enemy of efforts to contain the virus.

