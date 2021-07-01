Collins, White Sox complete sweep of Twins with 8-5 win

Alex Kirilloff scored from second on Gilberto Celestino’s single after Brian Goodwin’s throw from left field went to the backstop.

Andrelton Simmons drove in a run off a double, Josh Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly to tie it and Nelson Cruz gave the Twins a 4-3 lead on a single to left.

Rodón escaped the fifth inning by striking out Sano. He allowed four runs in five innings, striking out nine.

Goodwin started scoring in the second inning when he hit a home run for the second straight day, hitting a curveball off of Twins starter Jose Berrios to the right-center bleachers. Chicago added two home runs after hitting six as a team the night before.

Chicago scored two more runs in the third when Yasmani Grandal drove in a run on a ground ball single and Andrew Vaughn drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to take a 3-0 lead.

Berrios allowed three earned runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Roster move

Twins: Minnesota picked up the contract of RHP Derek Law from Triple-A St. Paul and designated RHP Matt Shoemaker for release or assignment.

Trainer’s room

White Sox: 3B Yoan Moncada left after the third inning with a bruised right hand after sliding into third base. The team announced it was conducting further tests.

