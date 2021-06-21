Collins' size a key in Hawks' matchup against Giannis, Bucks

After the Game 7 win win, Collins wore a T-shirt with an image of him dunking on Joel Embiid in the series.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Collins did more than dunk to help the Hawks beat the 76ers in their grueling matchup. He also provided important defensive help for Capela against Embiid.

Collins could be equally valuable in the plan to contain the 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo, one of the league’s most explosive players. Other options for the Hawks include rookie Onyeka Okongwu and Solomon Hill. De’Andre Hunter, who was part of the defensive plan on Antetokounmpo during the regular season, is out for the remainder of the postseason following knee surgery last week.

Antetokounmpo averaged 24.3 points and 11 rebounds as the Bucks won two of three regular-season games against the Hawks.

Collins, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, appears bound for a big payday, either from Atlanta or another team. He could be an attractive target for teams even after seeing his scoring and rebounding averages decline on a deeper Atlanta roster this season.

Collins achieved a rare 20-10 split in the 2019-20 season when he averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds following his return from a 25-game suspension. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds this regular season.