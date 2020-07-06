College, prep football in spring is unpopular option, but things are heading that way

“Our bylaws define length of season, number of contests, etc.,” MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said. “The season for each activity or sport is not in bylaw.”

A handful Division II and III colleges have already canceled fall sports. But many Minnesota coaches are optimistic still about playing football come September. Some sort of season is imperative, for the benefit of the student-athletes and the athletics departments’ budgets.

The Gophers stand to lose as much as $75 million if there’s no fall football. Fasching said the St. John’s program largely depends on gate receipts from games.

David Carter, sports business professor at the University of Southern California, said college programs would have to re-evaluate many financial and legal aspects from amending broadcast contracts and sponsorship deals. They’d also have to retain fans in an oversaturated spring market, competing against March Madness.

But those would hopefully be short-term pains.

“It might be a one-time thing, and we might have to learn to do that for a year,” Fasching said of a spring season. “… You’ve just got to be flexible. You have to be able to adjust, and I think the schools that are able to do that … are the ones that are going to be able to handle this.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0