College hockey:

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team faced a new in-state rival Sunday, taking on St. Thomas in a packed 2,400-capacity Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul.

The Tommies recently became the sixth Division I men’s hockey program in Minnesota but have struggled in their first season, going 1-19 with opponents outscoring them 99-31. Sunday’s clash against the Gophers ended in a 5-2 victory for the veterans.

St. Thomas scored first, just 11 seconds into the first period on a goal by junior winger Andrew Kangas. Colin Schmidt leveled the score for the Gophers about five minutes later, with Bryce Brodzinski putting the team on top with about two minutes left in the opening period.

The Tommies struck fast again, though, in the second period. Kangas’ linemate, Kyler Grundy, made it 2-2 while on the power play less than a minute from puck drop. The Gophers waited until 27 seconds before the period ended to break the deadlock, this time on a goal from junior Jaxon Nelson.

In the third period, the Gophers finally broke onto the scoreboard first, with Ben Meyers scoring a power-play goal about two minutes into the action. Matt Denman knocked in an empty net goal with about three minutes left to finish the scoring.

The Gophers played without starting goaltender Jack LaFontaine, instead opting to give backup Justen Close some minutes. Coach Bob Motzko also didn’t field defenseman Brock Faber and forwards Matthew Knies and Chaz Lucius, who recently returned from the cut-short World Juniors Championship.

