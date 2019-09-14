SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Winona State University football team hung with Sioux Falls for three quarters on Saturday, but a 17-point fourth quarter put the finishing touch on a 34-12 victory for the Cougars at Bob Young Field.
Quarterback Owen Burke completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jake Balliu with 5 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter to get the Warriors within 17-12, but the game was all Sioux Falls after that.
Winona State made just two first downs after getting within five.
The Cougars (1-1) rushed for 220 yards and passed for 215, while Winona State struggled to run the ball — 20 carries for 49 yards — or pass it consistently. Burke was 16-for-37 for 179 yards, but he was intercepted three times.
Thuro Reisdorfer carried 20 times for 82 yards and scored two touchdowns for Sioux Falls, while Caden Walters completed 17 of 26 attempts and connected with Clint Sigg for a 3-yard touchdown play in the second quarter.
The Warriors also received a defensive touchdown from Noel Winch, who recovered a fumble in the end zone after Winona State threw down Gabriel Watson for a 3-yard loss early in the game. That answered the first Sioux Falls touchdown and got the Warriors within 7-6 after the extra point was blocked.
Winona State also intercepted Walters, but that was on the first possession of the game. Burke then threw his first interception to end Winona State’s first chance with the ball.
The Cougars put together scoring drives of 49, 58 and 79 yards in the first half, taking a 17-6 lead when Daniel Esparza kicked a short field goal with 2 seconds left in the half.
