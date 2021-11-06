College football: Winona State dominates Upper Iowa

Winona State’s football team has dominated the series against Upper Iowa, going 14-2 in the 16 meetings between the teams heading into Saturday’s game, and that continued this season as the Warriors (6-4) topped the Peacocks (1-9) in a 40-12 rout.

It was a slow start to the game, with five of the first six drives ending in a punt and the other drive ending with a missed 28-yard field goal by freshman WSU kicker Jacob Scott.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Upper Iowa was able to get on the scoreboard with a three-yard pass from freshman quarterback Marcus Orr to sophomore running back Desean Phillips, though Winona State blocked the PAT and the Peacocks’ lead was just 6-0 with 31 seconds on the clock.

On the next drive, Winona State was able to respond with a passing score of its own. Senior quarterback Owen Burke hit sophomore receiver Sawyer Maly for a 26-yard strike at 13:18 in the second quarter for a 7-6 lead.

The Warriors would never trail again.

Both teams punted on their next drives, but the WSU defense provided some points when senior defensive back Richard Azunna intercepted an Orr pass and returned it 64 yards for a 14-6 lead at 5:51.

Following a quick three-and-out by UIU, the Warriors had a methodical drive that ended in a one-yard rushing touchdown by Burke and a 20-6 lead following a blocked point-after with 24 seconds remaining until halftime.

Much like in the first quarter, the two offenses had trouble putting up points for most of the third quarter as well.

Upper Iowa had a three-minute drive to start the period, moving to the doorstep of the red zone before the offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs at the 26. The Warriors followed up with a five-minute drive that ended with just three points as Scott hit a 20-yard field goal at 4:59 for a 23-6 advantage.

The Peacocks were able to find the end zone on their next drive, with Orr throwing a 16-yard touchdown to freshman tight end Isaiah Gray. Winona State blocked this point-after as well, though this time junior defensive back Brian Corbins Jr. returned the ball 79 yards for two points and a 25-12 score with 32 seconds remaining in the quarter.

That would be the final time Upper Iowa would score, as the rest of the game was all WSU.

Winona State added to the lead quickly, with a 54-yard touchdown rush by freshman running back Noah Carlson — a 2017 Rushford-Peterson graduate — on the second play of the next drive, with a two-point conversion 33-12 at 14:49 in the fourth.

The Warriors scored one final time at 2:45 on a one-yard rush by senior Javian Roebuck to close out the 40-12 win.

Burke went 23-of-29 for 244 yards and one touchdown in a strong day under center, outdueling UIU’s Orr, who went 20-of-33 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Carlson was the leading rusher for the Warriors, gaining 71 yards on six carries with a score.

WSU had 12 different players catch a pass in the game, though Maly was at the top of the stat sheet in both catches and yards with four catches for 65 yards and a score.

Sophomore defensive back Mitch Snitker led the team in tackles with eight, including one tackle for loss.

