College football: Semifinalists chosen

In the end, Clemson was assigned to the Sugar Bowl semifinal, while Kelly's team will have families in the stands in Texas in a game between two of the most storied programs in college football, pitting the national championship favorites against the final addition to the four-team playoff.

“I’m just really grateful that everybody was able to sit down, think about it (and decide) that this made sense to get the families to the game,” Kelly said. "It wasn’t really about the fans, because our guys have done fine without fans, but this was really about the families.”

Alabama (11-0) won the SEC and rolled through its schedule with another high-powered season under coach Nick Saban, who is chasing his sixth national championship with the Crimson Tide. They topped the CFP rankings from start to finish this season after missing the playoff last year for the only time since the system began, capping their perfect season by beating Florida 52-46 in the conference title game Saturday.

“This team has done a phenomenal job all year long of handling disruptions, overcoming adversity (and) being resilient to various things that have happened,” Saban told ESPN. “They’ve really stayed focused. We told them early on that the team that handles the disruptions the best is the team that’s going to have the best chance to be successful in the end.”

Notre Dame (10-1) beat out Texas A&M for the final playoff spot, and the Fighting Irish will be major underdogs against the powerhouse Crimson Tide. Alabama famously routed the Irish 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013.

