College football: Minnesota's Fleck thrilled to have football back

The news on Wednesday morning that the Big Ten was reversing course and will play football this fall prompted a succinct but welcome response from University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck on Twitter.

“We’re back.”

The two-word statement, on a “Row the Boat, Ski U Mah” stationary, was just what Gophers fans were waiting for after the Big Ten originally pulled the plug on the season on Aug. 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now comes the next challenge for Fleck and his Gophers: building on a breakthrough 2019 season that saw Minnesota post a 11-2 record, beat Penn State in a stirring upset at TCF Bank Stadium, defeat Auburn of the mighty SEC in the Outback Bowl and finish No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll.

“We had a team Zoom this morning, and we were so thankful and everybody was so excited to be back playing football, doing what we love … especially with the new safety protocols in place,” Fleck said in a Big Ten Network interview later Wednesday morning. “ … We’re very excited about having a date that we know we can look forward to and get back on the field here soon.”