College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?

“I think Justin wants to see what the schedule is,” Day said.

The NFL scouting combine is in late February and the draft is in late April. If the NFL does nothing to accommodate spring college football, some of the sure-thing players are almost certain to leave. The players who needed another year to improve their stock might be more inclined to stay and play. But an injury in the spring could be an even bigger problem when it comes time to earn a spot on an NFL roster in the summer.

Maybe players will still try to play in the fall but in another conference. The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt are all still on track to start their seasons in September.

With a few weeks to go before classes start at most schools, there is still time for a player to transfer, apply for a waiver from the NCAA and maybe be eligible by the opening game.

“I know when the MAC made their decision (not to play in the fall), the phones were ringing in a lot of places, many of them quite honestly from other MAC coaches saying we’ve got a kid here, he wants to go, do you have a spot?” Chryst said.

Opportunities, though, would be limited.