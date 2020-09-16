College football: Big Ten reverses course, will play this fall

“Everyone only thinking about football,” his tweet read. “The rumors y’all keep putting out is destroying our mental health. Just let them announce it please. If you care about players in the B10 just wait for the answer.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel broke the news of the approval of an eight-game schedule.

Nearly 24 hours later, the Big Ten put out a release in advance of its Wednesday video news conference.

Many expected a vote to come Sunday after presidents and chancellors heard plans regarding new COVID-19 testing kits that would eliminate the need for contact tracing. If teams can test players each morning and receive rapid results, those who test positive can be isolated and quarantined.

Presidents and chancellors also received updates on myocarditis that alleviated some — or enough — of their concerns.

Of course many were swayed — and possibly horrified — by the sight of games such as Duke-Notre Dame and Louisiana-Iowa State. If it was safe to play in South Bend, Ind., why not in West Lafayette? If football was allowed in Ames why not Iowa City?