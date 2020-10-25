College football: AP Top 25 Takeaways: Heisman race begins as Fields enters

Jones is surrounded by blue-chippers and he had a high bar to clear in Tuscaloosa as Tua Tagovailoa’s replacement. But he’s not just another guy. The junior has three 400-yard passing games already and just missed another, going for 387 against Tennessee.

The big news out of that game was Alabama star Jaylen Waddle breaking his ankle. The injury ends his season and deprives college football of one of its most thrilling players. There is no upside to Waddle’s injury, but if Jones can keep up his torrid pace and excellent play without him, it will only bolster his Heisman resume.

BYU’s Zach Wilson and UCF’s Dillion Gabriel, who is putting up crazy numbers, deserve to be on the radar of Heisman voters, but it sure looks like the trophy will go to one of the quarterbacks playing for the three best teams in the country: Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.

IU BREAKTHROUGH: Tom Allen pulled one over on James Franklin and No. 8 Penn State and Indiana pulled out a victory against a top-10 team for the first time in 33 years.

The Hoosiers’ coach let Penn State score a late touchdown just to get the ball back. After Nittany Lions freshman running back Devyn Ford obliged, Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers made all the big plays, and Indiana had its biggest victory since beating Ohio State in 1987.