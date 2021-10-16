College football: AP top 25 roundup

CINCINNATI — Jerome Ford rushed for a career-high 189 yards and four touchdowns, helping No. 3 University of Cincinnati football team roll past UCF 56-21 on Saturday.

Desmond Ridder passed for 140 yards and a touchdown as the Bearcats (6-0, 2-0 AAC) extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 24 games.

It was first time in school history that Cincinnati scored 50 or more points in consecutive games.

The all-time series was tied 3-3 coming in, with the Bearcats winning the previous two meetings by a combined six points. Saturday’s game wasn’t that close. It was just four seasons ago that UCF beat the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium by a similar score, 51-23.

Cincinnati’s special teams made the first big play when Josh Whyle partially blocked a punt to give the Bearcats the ball at the UCF 38. That led to a 1-yard TD run by Ford to put them ahead 7-0.

Ridder, who completed just six of his first 12 passes, hooked up with Alec Pierce in the back corner of the end zone for a 19-yard TD that put the Bearcats ahead 21-0 in the second quarter.

Ford, who ran for a then-career high 149 yards in last week’s win over Temple, sprinted 79 yards untouched for his third TD run to make it 28-0.

The 79-yard run matched his career-long against Georgia in last year’s Peach Bowl. Ford is the first Bearcats player with four rushing touchdowns since Isaiah Pead in 2010, and he needed just 20 carries to amass his 189 yards.

Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime, outgaining UCF 314-99.

No. 10 Michigan State 20, Indiana 15: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Matt Coghlin’s 51-yard field goal to open the second half gave the Spartans the lead and Payton Thorne’s 12-yard touchdown pass provided the margin they needed to hold on.

The Spartans (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will remain atop the conference’s East Division at least two more weeks after reclaiming the Old Brass Spittoon.

And while this one certainly didn’t follow the usual script — Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s top rusher, carried 23 times for 84 yards and Michigan State punted its first six possessions — the Spartans still managed to hand the Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) their third loss in four games.

Coghlin’s field goal on Michigan State’s first second-half possession made it 10-9 and Thorne’s TD pass to Tyler Hunt with 1:49 left in the third extended the margin to 17-9. Coghlin’s 49-yard field goal with 8:31 remaining sealed it.

Jack Tuttle started in place of injured Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. but the Hoosiers’ offensive woes continued. The Hoosiers thought they had finally scored their first touchdown against league competition early in the fourth — only to have it overturned on replay review.

Two plays later, Stephen Carr plunged in from 1 yard out to make it 17-15. But Michigan State’s defense stopped the 2-point conversion attempt. The only first-half touchdown came on Cal Haladay’s 30-yard interception return — the first for Michigan State since the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl.

No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24: AUSTIN, Texas — Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the game gave the Cowboys their first lead, and Spencer Sanders’ scrambling 10-yard touchdown run with 2:18 to play kept them undefeated.

No. 25 Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before Oklahoma State’s defense and punishing run game behind Jaylen Warren took over for the Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).

It was the second straight week Texas (4-3, 2-2) surrendered a big lead in a tough loss. The Longhorns led Oklahoma 28-7 before losing 55-48 last week.

Brown’s kicking and Jason Taylor II’s 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter kept the Cowboys’ in the game while Sanders and the offense were struggling early.

The Cowboys allowed Texas just 317 total yards. Warren finished with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries, pounding out 154 yards in the second-half rally.

Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, Auburn’s defense contributed a score and a key fourth-down stop in the third quarter and the Tigers upset the Razorbacks.

Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) won its sixth straight in the series and handed Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) its third straight loss.

The Tigers took a third-quarter lead when Derick Hall sacked and stripped Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson in the end zone and Marcus Harris pounced on it for the touchdown. On the next series, Harris stuffed Jefferson on an attempted fourth-down conversion at the Auburn 29. One play later, Nix found Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard score.

Auburn flipped a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead in just over three minutes.

Jefferson went 21 of 35 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 66 yards on 18 carries, but was sacked three times. Both scoring passes went to Treylon Burks, who finished with nine catches for 109 yards.

LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42: BATON ROUGE, La. — Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers’ banged-up defense came up with four interceptions in a win over the Gators.

The stirring performance produced thunderous roars from a Death Valley crowd that came in with low expectations after unranked LSU (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) had dropped its previous two games against Auburn and Kentucky, fueling speculation coach Ed Orgeron’s hold on his job was tenuous at best.

After Damone Clark’s interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price literally and fittingly ran out the final 1:59 on Florida (4-3, 2-3). Price ran for two more first downs and broke the previous LSU single-game rushing record of 285 yards by Derrius Guice.

Max Johnson passed for 133 yards and three touchdowns — all to Jaray Jenkins. The last one came on fourth and goal with 3:30 left.

No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14: COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M’s running back duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown, and Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores as Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) avoided a letdown after last week’s upset of Alabama.

Missouri (3-4, 0-3 SEC) has the nation’s worst run defense — allowing 287 rushing yards per game — and it offered little resistance as Spiller ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run and Achane followed with a 20-yard scoring run in the first quarter. The home crowd booed Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz when he ran out the clock in the first half rather than aggressively trying to cut into the Aggies’ 28-7 lead.

Zach Calzada completed 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes went to Ainias Smith.

