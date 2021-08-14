College coach expects Vikings' Kellen Mond to make up quickly for COVID absence

“I haven’t talked to him about that,” Fisher said. “I don’t ever try to get on people’s personal space that way. Everybody has their own choice.”

Mond compared having COVID-19 to the flu. In a text to Mond when he was out, Fisher wished him the best.

“I hated it for him because no one wants to get sick, and I know he’s a worker and he’s very conscience because no one wants it more,” Fisher said. “I know who he is as a person and missing those practices, I know how he feels. ... But it sounds like he’s back at practice and doing well.”

Fans are back

Fans returned Saturday for a game at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since the Vikings’ regular-season finale on Dec. 29, 2019, against Chicago. After fans were barred from the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic last season, few are more excited about them being back than Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson.