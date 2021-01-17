College basketball: WSU men top Upper Iowa; women fall at Sioux Falls

FAYETTE, Iowa — The Winona State University men’s basketball team erased a five-point deficit in the closing minutes to record a 92-90 victory over Upper Iowa on Sunday.
The Warriors trailed 81-76 after Jackson Joens made a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining, but they scored 11 of the next 13 points to take control, then held on for the victory.
Winona State (2-1) made three 3-pointers during the run — Dalante Peyton, Luke Martens and Devin Whitelow had one each — and led the rest of the way. Whitelow’s 3 gave the Warriors an 87-83 lead with 1:46 left.
Upper Iowa was within 90-89 after two free throws with 5 seconds left, but Kevion Taylor made two free throws with 3 seconds left to provide the winning points.
Taylor’s 22 points led Winona State, which had five double-figure scorers.Andrea Lo Biondo added 18, Whitelow 17, Caledonia graduate Owen King 14 and Martens 11.
Lo Biondo made five of WSU’s 15 3-pointers. King added four. Taylor leads the team with his season scoring average of 18.7 ppg.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls 73,
Winona State 67
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Warriors fell to 0-3 after building a 13-point lead after one quarter.
The Warriors were outscored in each of the final three quarters and were within 67-65 when Emma Fee made two free throws with 1:35 remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer.
Winona State was outscored by 11 points in the second half and shot 30.9 percent from the floor after the first quarter.
Fee shot 11-for-17 from the floor and scored a team-high 30 points for the Warriors. Fee also fouled out and played just 23 minutes. She scored eight points in 31 minutes during Winona State’s first two games of the season.
Taylor Hustad, who was averaging a team-best 11 ppg, was held to four on Sunday.