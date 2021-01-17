College basketball: WSU men top Upper Iowa; women fall at Sioux Falls

FAYETTE, Iowa — The Winona State University men’s basketball team erased a five-point deficit in the closing minutes to record a 92-90 victory over Upper Iowa on Sunday.

The Warriors trailed 81-76 after Jackson Joens made a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining, but they scored 11 of the next 13 points to take control, then held on for the victory.

Winona State (2-1) made three 3-pointers during the run — Dalante Peyton, Luke Martens and Devin Whitelow had one each — and led the rest of the way. Whitelow’s 3 gave the Warriors an 87-83 lead with 1:46 left.

Upper Iowa was within 90-89 after two free throws with 5 seconds left, but Kevion Taylor made two free throws with 3 seconds left to provide the winning points.

Taylor’s 22 points led Winona State, which had five double-figure scorers.Andrea Lo Biondo added 18, Whitelow 17, Caledonia graduate Owen King 14 and Martens 11.

Lo Biondo made five of WSU’s 15 3-pointers. King added four. Taylor leads the team with his season scoring average of 18.7 ppg.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls 73,

Winona State 67