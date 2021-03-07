Coaching change needed

The roster need not be filled with all Minnesotans, but a stronger relationship between the Gophers coach and the state’s high school coaches and recruits is vital.

Recruiting mistakes became more glaring when injuries hit and roster depth got tested. Their overall talent was never enough to achieve consistency or sustain momentum.

A lack of competent shooting proved to be the Achilles’ heel of Pitino’s program. Three-point shooting has never been more prevalent or important at all levels of basketball. The Gophers lag tremendously in that area. Only once in Pitino’s eight seasons has his team finished in the top 100 nationally in overall field-goal percentage and three-point shooting percentage. The Gophers routinely rank between 200 and 300 among all Division I teams in shooting.

The Gophers ranked 22nd nationally in three-point attempts this season and 331st in three-point accuracy. There is no justification for that imbalance and lack of awareness of their fundamental weakness.

Players and coaches walked slowly off the court Saturday after another loss. Their body language showed dejection. It’s still hard to believe this season included double-digit wins over Michigan and Ohio State.