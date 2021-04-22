Clutch early play by goalie Talbot allowed Wild to flourish late

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cam Talbot was airtight after the Wild finally supplied him with some run support.

But it was how Talbot performed early when the team was behind that likely made the Wild’s late-game push matter, a 4-1 come-from-behind win over the Coyotes on Wednesday at Gila River Arena that was another stellar showing by the goaltender in his first season with the Wild.

“Now we can joke that it could have been 10-0 in the first if it wasn’t for this guy,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “Just been like that all year, obviously the relief that we have and just the confidence that we have in Cam and even Kaapo (Kahkonen), it’s huge for our team and you can’t have success without goaltending. So, that’s going to be huge going into the playoffs and for a playoff push.

“But tonight was awesome by him. The saves, the calmness back there when it looked like we didn’t have our legs. When you have a goaltender that can do that for you, then you see where we can get into games and we can be dangerous in the third period and steal two points.”

Talbot was driving the getaway car, and he put it in motion in the first.