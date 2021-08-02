Closer to the normal

“When our players really started to become educated about what was going to happen and how their daily life here was going to be, I think that probably helped some things.”

While unvaccinated players must undergo daily testing, must wear masks inside the facility, are subject to travel restrictions (like not leaving the team hotel on the road), are banned from social media and media sponsorship opportunities, and cannot eat with their teammates in the cafeteria, vaccinated players are largely able to live their football lives as they did in 2019, before the pandemic.

Vaccinated players don’t have to wear masks inside Lambeau Field (although the recent surge in the Delta variant may alter that), are only tested every two weeks, don’t need to observe physical distancing, can eat with their fellow vaccinated teammates in the cafeteria and are allowed to interact with vaccinated friends and family members on road trips.

“It feels good to have the boys back together,” tight end Robert Tonyan said. “Even just chilling in the locker room or in the cafeteria, I just think everyone’s just glad to kind of just be back to normal and have football again. That’s what we missed most (last season), just being on the field together and being in the locker room together and just kind of being around each other.