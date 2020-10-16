Cleveland pushing for playing time on Vikings offense

“I think you’re going to see us play seven or eight deep here along the way,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

How it had been going for Samia was not good.

In Sunday night’s loss at Seattle, he was flagged three times for holding, got manhandled at times by tackle Jarran Reed and finished 57th among 61 guards in Pro Football Focus’ weekly grading system. Dozier ranked 54th.

Kubiak said the Vikings still like what they have with Samia, who is seven games and four starts into his NFL career.

“Obviously there’s some things he’s got to get better at, and there’s going to be some growing pains there,” Kubiak said. “But I like the way he works. I like his temperament as a player.

“Even though there’s been some mistakes and some tough times here or there, I think if you look at the production — especially over the past three weeks — Dru’s been a part of that production. We’ll keep battling. That’s part of raising young players.”

Cook still out

Running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after he was sidelined from practices this week because of a groin pull suffered in last week’s loss at Seattle.