Class of 2018 is showing up

Suns guard Chris Paul has said all season that Ayton has all the tools — and no one would argue that now.

“It’s great to see it coming together for him,” Paul said.

Some of the class of 2018 are full-time starters in these playoffs, like Young for the Hawks, Ayton and Bridges for Phoenix, Porter Jr. in Denver. Others, like Brown with the Nets, got called upon to be a spot starter.

And some have the closer role; Huerter, for example, has been on the floor for most of the fourth-quarter action for the Hawks in the postseason, and his brilliant pass to John Collins late in Game 1 of the win in Philadelphia led to a clear-path foul that helped the Hawks seal the victory.

“I’m just trying to impact winning and that’s any way I can right now in the playoffs,” Huerter said.

And while Huerter doesn’t deny that his 2018 draft class — he went 19th, while Ayton went No. 1, Young No. 3, Doncic No. 5 (Young and Doncic were traded for one another), Bridges went 10th and Brown was a steal at No. 42 — has signs of being special, he knows it’ll take more than one good postseason run for the group to be anointed as great.