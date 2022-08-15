City of La Crosse

Beginning on Wednesday August 17, 2nd Street North will be closed to through traffic south of the intersection with State St. This closure is for restoration of the pavement from the private utilities work performed earlier this year. A detour will be posted during the closure to route traffic around the project. It is anticipated that roadwork will be complete by August 18.
Beginning on Saturday August 27, South Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 7th Street and Green Bay Street. This closure is to facilitate work being done on the Gundersen roof. A detour will be posted during the closure to route traffic around the project. It is anticipated that roadwork will be complete by August 28.