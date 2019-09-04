The Winona city council has decided to overrule the city of Winona’s board of adjustment’s decision to allow Johnson & Scofield to have housing lots in a proposed land subdivision that have only a minimum of a 10-foot setback.
Currently, the city has an ordinance that requires there to be a 50-foot structure setback.
According to the application that was given to the board of adjustments, the request also asked for “a subdivision that locates a road and storm water facilities in bluff land areas without replacement in non-bluff land areas. In lieu of replacement, applicants proposes to dedicate bluff land area in the subdivision for public trail and recreation access.”
Current ordinances require replacement.
During the public hearing at the Tuesday night council meeting, multiple members of the community explained their perspectives on why this setback change should not be allowed.
The council determined that, even though the board of adjustments decided that the request met all of the variance finding questions, the request might not actually meet all of the requirements for the variance and that a resolution would have to be drafted.
